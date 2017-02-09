Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Will play for Team USA in WBC

Murphy will play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

He and Ian Kinsler are the only second basemen listed on Team USA's roster, so expect Murphy to see plenty of action during the tournament. Coming off a career season that ended with a whimper due to a glute strain, the most important thing for Murphy from a fantasy perspective will be simply staying healthy.

