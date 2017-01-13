Norris agreed to a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Nationals on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

He struggled in a major way with San Diego in 2016, batting .186/.255/.328 with a strikeout rate north of 30 percent. That said, Norris, who turns 28 next month, still packs a power punch and he figures to serve as the primary option behind the dish in Washington -- that keeps him plenty relevant in two-catcher leagues.