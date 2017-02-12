Ward will take part in major league spring training with the Nationals, The Washington Post reports.

The 22-year-old made it to Double-A Harrisburg last season after popping 11 home runs in 64 games at High-A, but his numbers took a major step backwards against tougher competition. Ward's lack of contact remains his biggest flaw as a prospect -- he hasn't posted a strikeout rate under 25 percent at any level since Rookie ball -- and until he finds a way to get that under control, he'll be a long shot to ever see meaningful playing time in the majors.

