Jackson (1-0) gave up two runs on three hits while striking out three over seven innings in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Two of the three hits he allowed left the yard for solo shots, but the veteran righty was otherwise able to avoid any damage. Jackson's turn will be skipped next time through the rotation, but he could get a long look as part of the Nats staff if they don't acquire another starter at the trade deadline, and the team's offense could make him in interesting source of wins down the stretch even if his ratios are sketchy.