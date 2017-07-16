Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Will start Tuesday against Angels
Jackson will be called up by the Nationals on Tuesday for his first start of the season, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.
Jackson has started four games for Triple-A Syracuse since agreeing to a minor-league deal with Washington in mid-June. The 33-year-old has allowed just one earned run during 20.1 innings of action, with a 22:10 K:BB. It will be intriguing to see how Jackson fares after getting roughed up in the three games he pitched in for Baltimore this season, although each of those came out of the bullpen. If all goes well for the right-hander on Tuesday, he could be in line to make a move into the Nationals' rotation for the time being, due to Joe Ross's elbow injury that will require Tommy John surgery.
