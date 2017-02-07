Nationals' Enny Romero: Dealt to Nationals
Romero was traded to the Nationals on Tuesday for a lower-level starting pitching prospect, Mark Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Romero has struggled during his time in the majors, posting a 5.27 ERA across 80.1 big league innings with the Rays over parts of the past three seasons. He was able to post a 9.9 K/9 rate in 45.2 innings in 2016, but he also struggled to a 5.5 BB/9 rate during the same span. Despite his struggles, the 26-year-old averaged 96 mph on his fastball last year and will compete for a spot in the Nationals' bullpen. The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Logan Morrison.
