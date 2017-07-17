Romero probably won't close as a result of the Nats' acquisitions of Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, but should remain an active part of their bullpen, the Washington Post reports.

Romero was used in the seventh inning Saturday night, when the Nats were ahead 3-0, and pitched a perfect frame. The chaos from the Reds' bullpen and the fringe of the Nats' bullpen occurred afterwards. He was also used Sunday in the seventh inning, this time protecting a big lead, and allowed a run over an inning. His overall numbers are decent - 3.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP with a 50:16 K:BB, but his six homers allowed in conjunction with the new additions probably take him out of closer consideration.