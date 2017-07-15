Romero has 45 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.39 with two saves during his first season in Washington.

The young arm has turned himself into a flamethrower this year, now harnessing a fastball capable of hitting triple digits. Despite the velocity, batters are still averaging .258 off of him and are drawing walks in 8.7 percent of at-bats. The future is bright for the lively arm of the Nationals' reliever, but he'll need to find a way to limit hits against him to be a dominant force.