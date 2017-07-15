Nationals' Enny Romero: Fastball routinely hitting 100 mph this season
Romero has 45 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.39 with two saves during his first season in Washington.
The young arm has turned himself into a flamethrower this year, now harnessing a fastball capable of hitting triple digits. Despite the velocity, batters are still averaging .258 off of him and are drawing walks in 8.7 percent of at-bats. The future is bright for the lively arm of the Nationals' reliever, but he'll need to find a way to limit hits against him to be a dominant force.
More News
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Notches second save•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Strikes out side Sunday•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Blows save in loss to Orioles•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Notches first save of 2017•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Picks up win Friday•
-
Nationals' Enny Romero: Continues strong spring Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...