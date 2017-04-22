Romero pitched a scoreless 10th inning Friday to get credit for the win in a 4-3 victory over the Mets.

In baseball parlance it was a "perfect" 1-2-3 inning, but Jay Bruce nearly made it a perfect disaster by blasting the second pitch Romero threw all the way to the wall in deep right-center, coming about a foot shy of a game-winning homer. The fireballing lefty has had a bumpy start to his Nationals' tenure, posting a 6.75 ERA and 2.25 WHIP through six appearances, but Friday's positive outcome gives Romero something to build on moving forward.

