Fedde will take part in major league spring training with the Nationals, The Washington Post reports.

The team's top pitching prospect after Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez were sent to the White Sox, Fedde cruised through High-A last season before finishing the campaign at Double-A Harrisburg. He's not on the 40-man roster yet and is no threat to break camp with the big club, but the 23-year-old could put himself firmly in the Nats' 2018 plans with a strong showing in the upper minors this year.