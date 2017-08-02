Nationals' Erick Fedde: Sent back to minors
Fedde was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old only managed to last four innings in his inaugural big-league start Sunday, and with A.J. Cole needing a roster spot to make Wednesday's start, Fedde was the obvious choice to send back to the minors. However, with multiple Nationals starters dealing with injuries and Gio Gonzalez potentially needing a stint on the paternity list soon, Fedde could be brought back to Washington to make a start during the team's weekend series with the Cubs.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Logs just four innings in debut•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Officially recalled for first MLB start•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Start moved to Sunday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Call-up expected for Saturday's start•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Torched in first Triple-A start•
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...