Fedde got the start Monday for Triple-A Syracuse but failed to record an out, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks in a loss to Buffalo.

Ouch. The Nationals experimented with Fedde as a reliever this season in an effort to control his innings and position him for a promotion to the majors if he took to the role, but the team has apparently decided to pull the plug on that experiment and develop the 24-year-old as a starter once again. He hadn't pitched in a week and the shifting instructions can't have helped his focus, so don't read too much into the one extremely bad outing. Fedde remains the top pitching prospect in the organization.

