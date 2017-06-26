Rodriguez agreed to a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

K-Rod struggled through the first half of the season, compiling a 7.82 ERA and 1.69 WHIP through 25.1 innings before being cut loose by the Tigers. The veteran closer was quickly scooped up by the Nationals, who currently own the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in baseball (4.88). The 35-year-old will likely need to get a few appearances under his belt in the minors before he joins the big club. It's still unclear what role Rodriguez will have out of the Nationals' bullpen, but if he's able to pitch well initially, he could quickly work himself into some high-leverage innings, given the struggles of Washington's bullpen this season.