Rodriguez reported Tuesday to Double-A Harrisburg to begin his tenure with the Nationals organization, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The expectation was that Rodriguez, who signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals last week, would head to the team's top affiliate at Triple-A Syracuse, but an assignment to Harrisburg may not have required as much roster tinkering. The level of competition isn't as important for Rodriguez at this stage of his career as demonstrating that he can still command his pitches effectively, an area where he struggled mightily earlier this season with the Tigers. Before being released in June, Rodriguez had surrendered nine home runs and walked 11 batters over 25.1 innings. He doesn't seem to have much left in the tank at this stage of his career and looks unlikely to stabilize the late innings for the Nationals should he receive a promotion to the big club down the line.