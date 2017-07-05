Nationals' Francisco Rodriguez: Reports to Double-A club
Rodriguez reported Tuesday to Double-A Harrisburg to begin his tenure with the Nationals organization, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The expectation was that Rodriguez, who signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals last week, would head to the team's top affiliate at Triple-A Syracuse, but an assignment to Harrisburg may not have required as much roster tinkering. The level of competition isn't as important for Rodriguez at this stage of his career as demonstrating that he can still command his pitches effectively, an area where he struggled mightily earlier this season with the Tigers. Before being released in June, Rodriguez had surrendered nine home runs and walked 11 batters over 25.1 innings. He doesn't seem to have much left in the tank at this stage of his career and looks unlikely to stabilize the late innings for the Nationals should he receive a promotion to the big club down the line.
More News
-
Nationals' Francisco Rodriguez: Joins Washington on minors deal•
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Released by Tigers on Friday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Tosses scoreless inning in Tuesday loss•
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Could work back into late-inning mix•
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Takes loss Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Francisco Rodriguez: Pitches scoreless inning Thursday•
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...