Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Continues to outpitch advanced stats
Gonzalez (7-4) allowed three runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts over six innings in Thursday's loss to Atlanta.
Gonzalez's run support has dried up of late, as he's lost three straight starts despite allowing a total of five runs in 19 innings during that stretch. Interestingly, the veteran lefty's ERA sits at a career-low 2.86 even though his 4.19 FIP and 4.28 xFIP represent Gonzalez's worst marks since joining the Nationals in 2012. His first start after the All-Star break is scheduled for Saturday in Cincinnati.
More News
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Let down by offense again Saturday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Suffers tough-luck loss Monday versus Cubs•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Fans eight in Tuesday's win•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Improves to 6-1•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Fans nine Rangers in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Wins on West Coast•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...