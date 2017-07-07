Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Continues to outpitch advanced stats

Gonzalez (7-4) allowed three runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts over six innings in Thursday's loss to Atlanta.

Gonzalez's run support has dried up of late, as he's lost three straight starts despite allowing a total of five runs in 19 innings during that stretch. Interestingly, the veteran lefty's ERA sits at a career-low 2.86 even though his 4.19 FIP and 4.28 xFIP represent Gonzalez's worst marks since joining the Nationals in 2012. His first start after the All-Star break is scheduled for Saturday in Cincinnati.