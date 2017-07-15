Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Dazzles in Friday's win

Gonzalez (8-4) tossed 8.1 scoreless innings Friday, scattering four hits and two walks while striking out six in a 5-0 win over the Reds.

He threw 74 of 113 pitches for strikes and didn't allow a runner past second base in delivering his ninth straight quality start and 15th of the season. Gonzalez will take a 2.66 ERA into his next outing Wednesday on the road against Mike Trout and the Angels.