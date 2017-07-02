Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Let down by offense again Saturday
Gonzalez (7-3) allowed one run on just two hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over seven innings in Saturday's loss to St. Louis.
Considering the Nationals are the highest-scoring club in the National League, it's extremely unlucky that Gonzalez has lost consecutive games despite allowing just a single run in each. He's sporting a high-end 2.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 8.7 K/9 for the year, and even with consecutive unfortunate losses, the lefty already has seven wins. Gonzalez's 4.17 FIP could prove to be an indicator that he's overachieving, but the veteran has also allowed three runs or fewer in 15 of 17 starts this year. He projects to face the Braves at home in his next start.
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...