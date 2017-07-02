Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Let down by offense again Saturday

Gonzalez (7-3) allowed one run on just two hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over seven innings in Saturday's loss to St. Louis.

Considering the Nationals are the highest-scoring club in the National League, it's extremely unlucky that Gonzalez has lost consecutive games despite allowing just a single run in each. He's sporting a high-end 2.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 8.7 K/9 for the year, and even with consecutive unfortunate losses, the lefty already has seven wins. Gonzalez's 4.17 FIP could prove to be an indicator that he's overachieving, but the veteran has also allowed three runs or fewer in 15 of 17 starts this year. He projects to face the Braves at home in his next start.