Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Outduels Jacob deGrom
Gonzalez (2-0) allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Mets.
Gonzalez silenced the Mets bats through five innings before giving up his only run in the sixth frame, and he left the contest 3-1 lead. He's yet to allow more than two earned runs in any of his four starts, and he holds a 1.35 ERA. Although he's unlikely to stay this hot for an extended period of time, fantasy owners should continue using him until he shows signs of slowing down. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Rockies.
More News
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Tosses quality start Sunday versus Phillies•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Whiffs six in Tuesday's win•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Brilliant in season debut Thursday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Gets nod for third game•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Throws 91 pitches Sunday•
-
Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Sharp again Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...