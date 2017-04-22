Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Outduels Jacob deGrom

Gonzalez (2-0) allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Mets.

Gonzalez silenced the Mets bats through five innings before giving up his only run in the sixth frame, and he left the contest 3-1 lead. He's yet to allow more than two earned runs in any of his four starts, and he holds a 1.35 ERA. Although he's unlikely to stay this hot for an extended period of time, fantasy owners should continue using him until he shows signs of slowing down. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Rockies.