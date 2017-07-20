Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Roughed up by Angels on Wednesday

Gonzalez (8-5) gave up four runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Angels. He struck out three.

It was the first time since May 25 that Gonzalez hadn't lasted at least six innings, breaking an impressive string of nine straight quality starts for the left-hander. He'll still take a career-best 2.83 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Brewers.

