Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Suffers tough-luck loss Monday versus Cubs

Gonzalez (7-2) allowed one run on two hits and five walks across six innings in Monday's loss to the Cubs. He struck out eight.

Although he struggled a bit with his command, Gonzalez pitched effectively and was only scored upon via a leadoff home run from Wilson Contreras. The lefty labored through six frames with 113 pitches, but the offense failed to plate a run until their comeback attempt fell short in the ninth, sending him into the loss column for just the second time in 2017. Gonzalez's outing also continued a recent trend of elevated strikeout totals, which pushed his K/9 up to 10.4 over his last 26 innings. He also owns a sharp 2.84 ERA for the season and will look to continue his strong form Saturday against the Cardinals.

