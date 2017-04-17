Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Tosses quality start Sunday versus Phillies

Gonzalez allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks across 7.1 innings en route to a no-decision Sunday against the Phillies. He struck out two.

Gonzalez cruised into the eighth inning but allowed an unearned run after two consecutive hits and an error before he was removed from the game. The bullpen proceeded to allow an inherited runner to score, ruining his chance at a victory, but a Bryce Harper homer in the bottom of the ninth salvaged the game. Gonzalez's early returns have been outstanding, as he has allowed just three earned runs across his first 20.1 innings for a 1.33 ERA. Some bad luck has prevented him from picking up a couple of additional wins, and he will look to achieve a better outcome Saturday against the Mets.