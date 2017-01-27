Green agreed to a minor league deal with the Nationals on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes reports.

Green does not figure to break camp with the big league club, as he is behind Stephen Drew and Wilmer Difo on the organizational depth chart, among the club's backup middle infield options. He has a career .251/.286/.339 slash line with four home runs in 350 career MLB plate appearances, and most recently washed out of the Giants organization.

