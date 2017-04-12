Nationals' Grant Green: Called up by Nationals
Green had his contract purchased by the Nationals on Wednesday and will join the team immediately, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Green is the beneficiary from the Nats' sudden void at shortstop, as Trea Turner and Stephen Drew are both sidelined by hamstring injuries. He is off to a rough start this season, batting .162 over 20 spring games and .154 over four games with Triple-A Syracuse, but provides major league experience at the position. Nonetheless, he needs to find some rhythm at the plate if he wants to remain with the team long-term.
More News
-
Nationals' Grant Green: Agrees to minor league deal with Nationals•
-
Giants' Grant Green: Clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Grant Green: Designated for assignment•
-
Giants' Grant Green: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Grant Green: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Giants' Grant Green: Continues to excel in everyday role•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...