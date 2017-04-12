Green had his contract purchased by the Nationals on Wednesday and will join the team immediately, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Green is the beneficiary from the Nats' sudden void at shortstop, as Trea Turner and Stephen Drew are both sidelined by hamstring injuries. He is off to a rough start this season, batting .162 over 20 spring games and .154 over four games with Triple-A Syracuse, but provides major league experience at the position. Nonetheless, he needs to find some rhythm at the plate if he wants to remain with the team long-term.