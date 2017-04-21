Green was designated for assignment Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

With Trea Turner (hamstring) returning from the disabled list, Green was the obvious casualty. The 29-year-old received barely any playing time during his short stint with the Nationals, going 0-for-3 in his only start Thursday. Green likely returns to Triple-A Syracuse, where he should see regular playing time and further chances to hone his skill set.

