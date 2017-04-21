Nationals' Grant Green: Designated for assignment
Green was designated for assignment Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
With Trea Turner (hamstring) returning from the disabled list, Green was the obvious casualty. The 29-year-old received barely any playing time during his short stint with the Nationals, going 0-for-3 in his only start Thursday. Green likely returns to Triple-A Syracuse, where he should see regular playing time and further chances to hone his skill set.
