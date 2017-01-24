Falu signed a minor league contract with the Nationals.

Falu spent 2016 in the Royals' system with Triple-A Omaha, where he slashed .267/.297/.404 in 172 plate appearances over 46 games. He'll be 34 in June, and has not appeared in the big leagues since 2014, when he saw time in Milwaukee and San Diego. Don't expect him to earn any time in the majors in 2017 either, as the Nationals have strong depth at second base, Falu's primary position.