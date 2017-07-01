Nationals' Jacob Turner: Dropped from 40-man roster
Turner was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Turner was cut loose after getting tagged for five runs over 3.2 innings in Friday's loss to the Cardinals. The move clears room on the roster for Sammy Solis (elbow), who was recently activated from the 60-day disabled list. Although he sports an unsightly 5.08 ERA and 23:15 K:BB through 39 innings this season, the 26-year-old Turner could catch on with another team given his past major-league experience. If not, he'll likely report back to Triple-A.
