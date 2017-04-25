Turner allowed three runs on six hits (one home run) while walking none and striking out six over six innings for a no-decision in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Rockies.

Two of the three runs he allowed came on a home run off the bat of Mark Reynolds in the sixth inning. Turner threw 59 of his 84 pitches for strikes in the outing. Because he was making a spot start with Stephen Strasburg on the paternity list, Turner will likely head back to the minors following this one.

