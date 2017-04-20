Nationals' Jacob Turner: Expected to join big club soon
Turner is expected to be called up from Triple-A Syracuse for next week's series against the Rockies, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.
Turner has gotten off to a solid start at Triple-A Syracuse this season. Over three games (10.1 innings) he's allowed just three runs, giving him a 2.61 ERA. However, Turner's minor-league success has yet to consistently translate to the majors. For his major-league career, Turner owns an ERA and WHIP of 5.09 and 1.51, respectively.
