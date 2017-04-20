Turner is expected to be called up from Triple-A Syracuse for next week's series against the Rockies, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.

Turner has gotten off to a solid start at Triple-A Syracuse this season. Over three games (10.1 innings) he's allowed just three runs, giving him a 2.61 ERA. However, Turner's minor-league success has yet to consistently translate to the majors. For his major-league career, Turner owns an ERA and WHIP of 5.09 and 1.51, respectively.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories