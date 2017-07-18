Nationals' Jacob Turner: Sent off 40-man roster
Turner was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Turner had his contract selected just a day earlier in order to provide a fresh arm in Washington's bullpen, but he'll head back to the minors without making a single appearance. He'll likely serve as an organizational depth piece moving forward, although he could also log a spot start or two if Edwin Jackson (who will replace him on the 40-man roster in a corresponding move) falters in his opportunities.
