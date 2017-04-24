Turner will start Monday against the Rockies in Colorado, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Dusty Baker confirmed that Turner will start Monday, and he was quite frank when discussing the reasoning behind the decision, saying the club didn't want any of its prospects debuting at Coors Field. Turner, the ninth overall pick back in 2009, has posted a 5.09 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 210:123 K:BB in 79 career appearances at the major-league level (323.1 innings). The Nats will need to add him to the active roster ahead of Monday's game.