Nationals' Jayson Werth: Believes he'll avoid DL stint
Werth, who left Wednesday's game in the middle of an at-bat in the third inning after injuring his groin on a check swing, has dealt with the issue before and doesn't think he'll miss more than a couple of days, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports. "There's been times where I don't miss any time," Werth said. "But we'll see how I wake up [Thursday]. Even if I'm feeling good, I doubt [manager] Dusty [Baker] will have me in there tomorrow, but that's entirely up to him. We'll see how I wake up and go from there."
The 37-year-old has a long injury history, so the Nats will be cautious with him, but it seems like Werth made the smart decision by coming out of the game Wednesday before things got worse. Chris Heisey and Michael Taylor will fill in for him in left field for however long Werth is sidelined.
