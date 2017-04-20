Nationals' Jayson Werth: Could be available Friday
Werth (groin) hopes to be available for Friday's game against the Mets, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.
Werth was forced to leave Wednesday's game after injuring his groin on a check swing. After the game, he was diagnosed with a groin spasm, a diagnosis that was far less severe than was initially thought. Although the club may be careful with the 37-year-old outfielder, it doesn't seem like a Friday return has been ruled out.
