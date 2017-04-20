Nationals' Jayson Werth: Diagnosed with groin spasm

Werth, who exited Wednesday's game against the Braves early, was diagnosed with a groin spasm, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

After being removed from the game following a painful check swing, the Nationals are relieved to report that the 37-year-old avoided a serious injury. Manager Dusty Baker said that the veteran outfielder will be listed as day-to-day. He may miss a a small handful of games, but shouldn't be on the sideline for long.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories