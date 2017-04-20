Nationals' Jayson Werth: Diagnosed with groin spasm
Werth, who exited Wednesday's game against the Braves early, was diagnosed with a groin spasm, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
After being removed from the game following a painful check swing, the Nationals are relieved to report that the 37-year-old avoided a serious injury. Manager Dusty Baker said that the veteran outfielder will be listed as day-to-day. He may miss a a small handful of games, but shouldn't be on the sideline for long.
