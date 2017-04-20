Nationals' Jayson Werth: Exits early Wednesday with apparent injury

Werth exited Wednesday's game against the Braves early after appearing to injure himself on a check swing in the top of the third inning, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Werth grimaced after checking his swing and immediately signaled for the team trainer. He was examined and subsequently replaced by Chris Heisey at the plate. An update on Werth's exact injury prognosis should become available following the conclusion of Wednesday's game.