Nationals' Jayson Werth: Hopeful to return in two weeks

Manager Dusty Baker said that he's targeting Werth (toe) to return to the lineup during the Nationals' series with the Diamondbacks on July 21 through 23, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Since shedding his walking boot, Werth has made good progress in ramping up his activity, most recently working out at the team's facility in West Palm Beach. If all goes as planned, he could embark on a rehab assignment in a week or so prior to returning to full action in time for the series with Arizona, although the exact date should become clear as he makes more progress in his rehab program.