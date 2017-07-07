Nationals' Jayson Werth: Hopeful to return in two weeks
Manager Dusty Baker said that he's targeting Werth (toe) to return to the lineup during the Nationals' series with the Diamondbacks on July 21 through 23, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Since shedding his walking boot, Werth has made good progress in ramping up his activity, most recently working out at the team's facility in West Palm Beach. If all goes as planned, he could embark on a rehab assignment in a week or so prior to returning to full action in time for the series with Arizona, although the exact date should become clear as he makes more progress in his rehab program.
More News
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Working out in Florida•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Stretches with team Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Hopes to return after All-Star break•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Sheds walking boot•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Hasn't resumed baseball activities•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Likely to miss more time than expected•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...