Nationals' Jayson Werth: Hopes to return after All-Star break

Manager Dusty Baker said he hopes Werth (toe) will be ready to return from the disabled list after the All-Star break, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Werth was able to take swings for the first time since landing on the disabled list at the beginning of the month, and the hope is that he'll be able to head to extended spring training to start baseball activities in the near future. If the 38-year-old is able to progress on schedule, he'll be ready to rejoin the Nationals around July 14.