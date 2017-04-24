Nationals' Jayson Werth: Lifted Sunday but not due to injury
Werth was lifted from Sunday's game in the eight inning, but manager Dusty Baker said afterward that his removal was not injury-related, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Werth missed the finale against Atlanta and the first two games of the Mets series with a groin issue. Fortunately, it was not a setback of any kind that forced him out Sunday; rather Baker had planned all along to take Werth out late in the game on a cold night in New York. The skipper suggested he will do the same thing in Colorado.
