Nationals' Jayson Werth: Lifted Sunday but not due to injury

Werth was lifted from Sunday's game in the eight inning, but manager Dusty Baker said afterward that his removal was not injury-related, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Werth missed the finale against Atlanta and the first two games of the Mets series with a groin issue. Fortunately, it was not a setback of any kind that forced him out Sunday; rather Baker had planned all along to take Werth out late in the game on a cold night in New York. The skipper suggested he will do the same thing in Colorado.

