Nationals' Jayson Werth: Not progressing from toe injury

Werth (toe) has had trouble progressing over the course of the past couple weeks, and will not head out on a rehab assignment until he is pain free, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.

Werth has been out of the lineup since early June, but this setback is concerning after manager Dusty Baker announced that the outfielder would likely begin a rehab assignment after the All-Star break. The Nationals haven't announced a new plan for Werth as of yet but will wait until they are sure that his toe is healthy enough to perform baseball activities before sending him to the minors to shake off the rust.