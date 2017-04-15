Nationals' Jayson Werth: Out of Saturday's lineup

Werth is out of the lineup Saturday against the Phillies, MASN's Dan Kolko reports.

The Nationals are giving Werth and Adam Eaton the day off, with Chris Heisey and Michael Taylor starting in left field and center field respectively. Werth has turned back the clock early on, hitting .306/.375/.556 with three home runs in 36 at-bats.

