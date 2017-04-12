Nationals' Jayson Werth: Pops third homer Tuesday

Werth went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

He led off the fourth inning with a blast to left-center off Lance Lynn, giving the Nats a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Werth is enjoying a fantastic start to 2017, slashing .345/.406/.655 with three homers and seven RBI through eight games.

