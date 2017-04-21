Nationals' Jayson Werth: Remains out of lineup Friday

Werth (groin) remains out of the lineup Friday against the Mets.

Make it two straight absences for Werth, who suffered a groin spasm on a check swing during Wednesday's game. He's downplaying the issue and there was some optimism that he could be available in some capacity Friday, but the Nationals have not said whether or not Werth is available off the bench.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories