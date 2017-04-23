Nationals' Jayson Werth: Returns to lineup Sunday

Werth is back in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets after sitting out the previous three games with a groin injury, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.

Werth said after he first got injured that he believed he'd be able to avoid a trip to the disabled list, and it appears he was right. He'll look to continue his solid start to the season in which he has slashed .289/.347/.489 in 49 plate appearances thus far.