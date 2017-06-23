Nationals' Jayson Werth: Sheds walking boot
Manager Dusty Baker said Werth (foot) is out of his walking boot and making good progress, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Werth continues to slowly work his way back from a toe injury that has kept him sidelined for most of June. He hasn't resumed baseball activities yet, though an updated timetable for his return should be available when he is able to do so.
More News
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Hasn't resumed baseball activities•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Likely to miss more time than expected•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Officially lands on DL•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Destined for DL stint•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: X-rays negative on toe•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Out of lineup with sore foot•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...
-
Roto Trade Chart: Stash alerts
If you're dominating your league, now is not a bad time to start looking at stashes who could...