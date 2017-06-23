Nationals' Jayson Werth: Sheds walking boot

Manager Dusty Baker said Werth (foot) is out of his walking boot and making good progress, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Werth continues to slowly work his way back from a toe injury that has kept him sidelined for most of June. He hasn't resumed baseball activities yet, though an updated timetable for his return should be available when he is able to do so.

