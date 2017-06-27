Nationals' Jayson Werth: Stretches with team Tuesday
Werth (toe) was able to stretch on the field with his teammates prior to Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
This marks the first time Werth was able to participate in pregame stretching since landing on the DL at the beginning of June. While he wasn't able to participate in full activities, he was able to jog lightly on the side, which is encouraging progress. Werth will continue to slowly work his way back, with his sights set on a return after the All-Star break barring any setbacks.
