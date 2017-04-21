Nationals' Jayson Werth: Targeting Sunday return

The Nationals are targeting a Sunday return to the lineup for Werth (groin), Dan Kolko of MASN reports.

Werth is not starting Friday for the second day in a row, and it looks like he will be held out of the lineup at least one more day. It's not clear if he will be available off the bench this weekend, but with the Nationals anticipating him missing more action beyond Friday's contest, it's likely the team will try to avoid using him if possible.

