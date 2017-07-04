Nationals' Jayson Werth: Working out in Florida
Werth (toe) has been working out with the Nationals' Gulf Coast League affiliate in West Palm Beach in recent days, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Werth isn't scheduled to rejoin the Nationals before the All-Star break and will remain in Florida until he's cleared to head out on a rehab assignment to one of the organization's other minor-league affiliates. Once that happens, the Nationals should be able to establish a clearer timetable for Werth's return from the 10-day disabled list.
More News
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Stretches with team Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Hopes to return after All-Star break•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Sheds walking boot•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Hasn't resumed baseball activities•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Likely to miss more time than expected•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Officially lands on DL•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...