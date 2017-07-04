Nationals' Jayson Werth: Working out in Florida

Werth (toe) has been working out with the Nationals' Gulf Coast League affiliate in West Palm Beach in recent days, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Werth isn't scheduled to rejoin the Nationals before the All-Star break and will remain in Florida until he's cleared to head out on a rehab assignment to one of the organization's other minor-league affiliates. Once that happens, the Nationals should be able to establish a clearer timetable for Werth's return from the 10-day disabled list.