Guthrie signed a minor league deal with the Nationals on Friday that includes an invite to major league spring training, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander spent last season in the minors after he did not crack the Rangers' Opening Day roster. His NRI status coupled with the Nationals' stellar pitching at the major league level makes him a bit of a long shot to crack the 25-man out of spring. His starting experience does help his chances, but the Nationals also recently signed 29-year-old Vance Worley, who offers a similar skill set as a spot starter or long reliever.