Luzardo made his professional debut for the GCL Nationals on Monday, allowing one run on four hits over four innings while striking out seven.

Drafted in the third round last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, Luzardo's pro debut went as well as the Nats could have hoped. The 19-year-old lefty likely won't stay long in the GCL before a promotion to Low-A, and the organization has a long history of being cautious with pitchers as they make their comeback from Tommy John surgery, but Luzardo should establish himself as one of Washington's top pitching prospects heading into 2018.