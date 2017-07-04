Luzardo made his professional debut for the GCL Nationals on Monday, allowing one run on four hits over four innings while striking out seven.
Drafted in the third round last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, Luzardo's pro debut went as well as the Nats could have hoped. The 19-year-old lefty likely won't stay long in the GCL before a promotion to Low-A, and the organization has a long history of being cautious with pitchers as they make their comeback from Tommy John surgery, but Luzardo should establish himself as one of Washington's top pitching prospects heading into 2018.
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...