Nationals' Joe Nathan: Invited to Nationals spring training
Nathan signed a minor league contract with an invite to spring training Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN reports.
The 42-year-old appeared in 10 games with the Cubs and Giants last season, throwing 6.1 scoreless innings. He hasn't spent a full season in the majors since 2014, when he held a 4.81 ERA over 58 innings, converting 35 of 42 save opportunities. The Nationals are currently unsettled in the bullpen, so Nathan could carve out a role for himself if he has a good spring and stays healthy.
