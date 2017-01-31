Nathan signed a minor league contract with an invite to spring training Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN reports.

The 42-year-old appeared in 10 games with the Cubs and Giants last season, throwing 6.1 scoreless innings. He hasn't spent a full season in the majors since 2014, when he held a 4.81 ERA over 58 innings, converting 35 of 42 save opportunities. The Nationals are currently unsettled in the bullpen, so Nathan could carve out a role for himself if he has a good spring and stays healthy.