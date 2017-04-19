Ross was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and will start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

With the Nationals needing a fifth starter for only the second time all season, Ross will finally make his 2017 debut Wednesday after spending the first two weeks of the campaign with Syracuse. Barring a string of poor performances, Ross should be locked into a rotation spot for good, though the Nationals figure to manage the 23-year-old's workload somewhat carefully this season. He covered 105 frames for the big club in 2016 churning out a 3.43 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 93 strikeouts.